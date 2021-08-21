POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of POETF opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89. POET Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.71.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

