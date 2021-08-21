PolkaFoundry Hits Market Cap of $24.60 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $24.60 million and $1.73 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.00823183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048616 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,172,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

