Polkalokr (LKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.20 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00136271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00147569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,961.93 or 1.00186248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00925037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.58 or 0.06667732 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,191,439 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.