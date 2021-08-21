PolkaWar Market Cap Hits $2.68 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.68 million and $1.80 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00131872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00154011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.12 or 1.00034982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.00920670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.82 or 0.06573921 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,250,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.