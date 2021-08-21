PolkaWar Market Capitalization Reaches $2.68 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $1.80 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00131872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00154011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.12 or 1.00034982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.00920670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.82 or 0.06573921 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,250,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

