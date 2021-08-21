Polker (PKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $854,606.68

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a market cap of $854,606.68 and $29,445.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00136540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00146869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.34 or 1.00125464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.00923481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.49 or 0.06627371 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,041,300 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.