Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Up 67.6% This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.46 or 0.00015241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 67.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00137427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00149042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,996.64 or 1.00149697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.05 or 0.00928092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.97 or 0.00721484 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.