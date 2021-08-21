Poplar Forest Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,375 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.81. 662,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $82.27.

