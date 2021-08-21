Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,767 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,070. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

