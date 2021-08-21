Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $21.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,862 shares during the period. Lincoln National accounts for approximately 2.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Lincoln National worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.81. 1,470,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.