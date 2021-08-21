Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $37.51 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,763 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 3.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,028,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,951,322. The company has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

