Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $45.90 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 920,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises 4.5% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $45,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 65,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 63.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

