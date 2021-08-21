Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Popular has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $75.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.18. Popular has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

