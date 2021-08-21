Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,078,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 56.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 138,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

