PotCoin Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $10,786.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.35 or 0.06636441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $682.19 or 0.01392441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.44 or 0.00370338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00140355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.90 or 0.00573359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00346041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00309424 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,562,934 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

