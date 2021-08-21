PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $161.12 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

