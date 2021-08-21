Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($0.99). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($1.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.84) to ($7.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $394.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $4,608,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $372,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

