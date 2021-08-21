Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,777 shares of company stock worth $12,175,363. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SKY opened at $59.59 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

