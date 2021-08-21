Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $571,000 Stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sientra were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $7,083,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 14.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,459,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 188,744 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $312.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 3,502.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

