Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.