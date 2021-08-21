Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,074 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.