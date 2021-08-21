Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,523,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

