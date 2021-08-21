Private Advisory Group LLC Has $374,000 Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $25.03.

