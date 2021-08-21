Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,752 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

