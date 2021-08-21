Private Ocean LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 39.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,603,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,185,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.