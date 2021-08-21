Private Ocean LLC Buys 283 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

CarMax stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 514,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

