Private Ocean LLC Raises Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.80.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $187.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

