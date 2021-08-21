Private Ocean LLC Sells 15,498 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,498 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:M traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. 57,226,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,577,287. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on M. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

