Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $15.85 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.1% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $367.73. 39,486,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

