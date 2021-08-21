Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,697,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.80.
In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
