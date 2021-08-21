Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) vs. Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Financial Comparison

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pro-Dex and Neovasc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neovasc has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.46%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 15.47% 30.20% 17.23% Neovasc -1,162.20% -92.97% -54.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and Neovasc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $34.83 million 3.25 $6.11 million N/A N/A Neovasc $1.96 million 25.69 -$28.69 million ($1.71) -0.44

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Neovasc on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

