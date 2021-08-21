Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $46.44 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $882,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

