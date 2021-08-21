Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $46.44 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.79.
PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $882,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
