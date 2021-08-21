Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

PGNY traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.86. Progyny has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,425,733 shares of company stock valued at $86,906,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

