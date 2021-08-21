Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of Prologis worth $71,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Prologis by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

PLD opened at $134.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.34. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $134.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

