Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Up 2.3%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.60 and last traded at $81.60. Approximately 620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.72.

About Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.