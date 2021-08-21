Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 97.1% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 761,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 374,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 315,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,948. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.