Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 4%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.69 and last traded at $48.53. Approximately 4,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 385,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

