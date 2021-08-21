Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

A number of analysts have commented on PRTA shares. started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prothena by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.