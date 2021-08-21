Proton Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.29 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Proton has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $23.99 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.00811206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

