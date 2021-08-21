Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $12.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.