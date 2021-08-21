PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.
OTCMKTS PIFMY opened at $21.70 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96.
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
