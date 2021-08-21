PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.

OTCMKTS PIFMY opened at $21.70 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.