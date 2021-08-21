Public Index Network Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $181,064.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00131835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.55 or 0.00152071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.74 or 0.99932656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.64 or 0.00913073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.62 or 0.06612065 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

