Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.28. 645,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,200. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $202.96 and a 12 month high of $326.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

