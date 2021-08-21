Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 18.3% in July

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 387,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 114.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,976. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

