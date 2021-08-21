Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $11.32 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $9,206.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $11.32 or 0.00023078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00133171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00149301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.83 or 1.00002709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.19 or 0.00926275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.23 or 0.06650897 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

