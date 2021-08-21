Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Reduced by Piper Sandler

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HD. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $329.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 21,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.8% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 6.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

