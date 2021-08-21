Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

FSTX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F-star Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.05. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

