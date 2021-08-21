Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Middlefield Banc Corp. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middlefield Banc in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of MBCN opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.