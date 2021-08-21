Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Lifted by Analyst

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $220.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $128,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $173,386.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $42,932.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $414,899 in the last three months. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.