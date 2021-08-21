Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $42.47 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $140,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $64,582,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth about $44,493,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 94.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 642,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.